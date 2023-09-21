Editorial: Trudeau's to-do

CHENNAI: Bilateral ties between India and Canada hit a rough patch after the two nations expelled a senior diplomat each in a tit-for-tat move. The development followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging the involvement of ‘agents of the Indian government’ in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader in Surrey. India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the unsubstantiated allegations were an attempt to shift the focus from Khalistani extremists sheltered in Canada.

The relationship between the two countries has been frosty for a while now in the light of New Delhi’s concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. Last week, talks on a bilateral free trade agreement were halted in view of the deteriorating ties. Having said that, India had sought the cooperation of the Canadian administration in tackling the threat posed by fringe Khalistani elements, on many occasions. However, prominent political figures in Ottawa have been sympathetic to such elements despite their increasingly incendiary rhetoric.

Two months back, pro-Khalistani elements put up posters featuring the names of India’s senior diplomats serving in Canada as targets. In June, a parade organised in Brampton showcased a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. India’s concerns regarding the rise of such secessionist episodes are not unfounded. Officials in New Delhi have said Ottawa is home to a significant number of separatist groups.

Ottawa’s standoff with New Delhi seems to be prompted by failures on the domestic political front and waning popularity of the Trudeau administration. Commentators pointed out that he has stepped onto a landmine on account of appeasing the Sikh vote bank. Support for extremist elements in Canada are interlinked with the electoral realities influencing the electorate in several Sikh dominated constituencies. Unfortunately, this comes at the cost of compromising the relationship with India.

The haste with which Trudeau has dragged India into this needless controversy deals a blow to diplomatic relations between the countries. The Indian diaspora in Canada is a rich contributor to Ottawa’s political, financial and cultural well-being. The nation, which is known for its cordiality and assimilative society, has welcomed the immigrant community from India with open arms.