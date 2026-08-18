Editorial: Tricky ties for South Block

The other knotty, equally politically sensitive issue is the extradition of persons, as per Dhaka’s claims, involved in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent radical activist of Bangladesh’s 2024 student-led uprising.

Dhaka has been pressing for the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country and was allowed to stay in India. The demand escalated once a Bangladesh court convicted her in absentia and awarded a death sentence for crimes against humanity. India has been dodging the issue. But things took a dramatic turn when Hasina addressed the media and announced her intention to return to Bangladesh in December, saying she wants to put the country back on track. Predictably, Dhaka did not take kindly to it, and the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry expressed outrage that she was allowed to do so, that too on the anniversary of the July Revolution.