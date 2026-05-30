Editorial: Trauma care needs emergency treatment

It is a fact that compared to the scale of the problem, trauma care in the country is not only inadequate but is fragmented, and is marked by a lack of coordination. Due to the increasing number of people commuting, the rise in vehicular traffic, especially on expressways and access-controlled highways which enable high speed movement, the need for trauma care is only going to increase. The timely reminder by the apex court should nudge the authorities to step up efforts.

The bench has rightly identified some priority areas and ordered the governments to address them in a time-bound manner. The court has directed that the country-wide, unified, emergency response system with a single helpline number (112) for reporting all kinds of emergencies should be operationalised within three months in all states and union territories.

Incidentally, '112' is an internationally recognised number and India’s Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has provided the panic button option in mobile phones to connect to 112. The Emergency Response Centres (ERCs) can be reached through email or the '112' mobile app.

A major problem in emergency response is the hesitation of bystanders to step in and help in the event of accidents. Their reluctance, which affects care and attention during the ‘golden hour’, is justifiable, as it is due to a real fear of getting embroiled in police proceedings and court appearances.