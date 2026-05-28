Editorial: Top court verdict empowers Election Commission

The Supreme Court’s latest stamp of approval will be a major shot in the arm for the Election Commission of India and is likely to embolden it to conduct future Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls by brushing aside continuing concerns regarding the methods employed and the consequent disenfranchisement of lakhs of voters.

Like in the past when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would rush to the defence of the besieged ECI, in the larger interest, it should refrain from swinging into action in matters relating to the ECI, as its spokesperson did after the judgment.

Such predictable, coordinated actions and reactions somehow go on to strengthen the prevalent suspicion of synchronisation and an alignment between the ruling party and the constitutional body.