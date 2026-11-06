Editorial: Time to revisit two-child norm

For Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, their TFR falls in the 1.7-1.8 range. In West Bengal and Punjab, it is even more serious at 1.6. Then there are states or territories with extremely low fertility, such as Sikkim (1.1), Goa (1.3), Kashmir (1.4) and Ladakh 1.3). Only in a handful of states is the TFR higher than the replacement mark: Bihar (3.0), Meghalaya (2.9), UP (2.4), Jharkhand (2.2)

The data show that there is a basis for the Supreme Court to question the relevance of two-child restrictions. Today, with the TFR in 23 states and UTs below the replacement level, the need is to reorient policy towards managing an ageing workforce rather than enforcing outdated two-child policies. This calls for a closer look at laws and policies that contain provisions to punish families with more than two children or withhold welfare benefits from them.

While the Central government does not have a nationwide two-child penalty law, several states enforce such penalties in various forms, including denial of eligibility to contest local elections or get a government job or access to some welfare benefits.

In Assam, individuals with more than two children are barred from applying for state government jobs. In Maharashtra too, under the Civil Services Declaration of Small Family Rules, individuals with two children are barred from state government employment and local elections. Women with more than two children are blocked from specific benefits under the Public Distribution System.