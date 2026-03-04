Editorial: Tigers in the south

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to human casualties in encounters with wildlife (522 deaths in the past 10 years, mainly due to elephants), but tiger attacks are extremely rare. The two fatal tiger attacks reported in 2025 may seem small compared to the 43 nationwide but point to a major shift in the human-tiger dynamic occurring in the state as well as the broader South.

Disparate observations point to this shift. In the past six months, south India has seen an increase in tiger sightings in areas that were not previously considered high-density habitats. Last month, a tiger was spotted on the fringes of Hyderabad, the first sighting there in more than 50 years. There has also been an uptick in cattle kills in or near farmlands, inevitably accompanied by an increase in tiger-human conflict incidents, including maneater attacks. Alongside, there are reports of a record number of tiger deaths due to territorial competition, particularly in Kerala (13) and Tamil Nadu.