Editorial: The State as bottom-pincher

On October 3, three women journalists covering the protests against Gyanesh Kumar at and around the legally designated site Jantar Mantar in New Delhi complained of sexual harassment/molestation by police personnel. At least one of them provided enough detail of her incident, naming an assistant commissioner of police for grabbing her breast when she asked for an explanation why protest leader Neha Bora was being taken into detention by male policemen. Subsequently at the Parliament Street police station, her effort to lodge a complaint against the officer was stonewalled.

After colleagues and bystanders pressed these three cases, the complaints were referred to the Crime Branch without an FIR being lodged. Two days later, even as the officer’s behaviour was under scrutiny, he was given a promotion of sorts, albeit without benefits, from which the officer excused himself in a show of submission to the norms of office.