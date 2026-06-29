Editorial: The slow grind of justice

Neither judge Nicholas Garaufis’ observations nor Justice Muralidharan’s report are decisive developments, but they hold out the hope that due process will be followed in the courts and that evidence will be gathered and placed on record. The Adani bribery case will stay on the books until a credible case is made for withdrawing the charges. All US plans by the company will now be contingent, not on some private deal with the administration, but on satisfying the US justice system that the charges have been fully investigated. The UN inquiry report may not have the power to act to bring genocide charges against Israel, but its findings will add to a growing body of evidence that international courts will not be able to ignore. The wheels of justice may grind slowly, but they must grind.