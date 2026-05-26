Editorial: The ritual of justice

At the heart of the problem is general apathy and an abject lack of commitment to the idea of equal access to justice for all. The government and the judicial system tend to consider it a box that needs to be ticked, rather than focusing on its effectiveness being critical for a fair trial. Without effective legal aid, poor people who cannot afford legal services will be vulnerable to the deprivation of rights. When the legal system wittingly or unwittingly treats it as a formality, then the chances of ineffective representation are quite high. This is evident when legal aid lawyers are not given adequate time to consult their clients and come up with a strong defence. Comprehension and assessment of facts and identifying procedural issues that would help the case require not only time but also commitment to ensure justice for the client. Rarely would a legal aid counsel be motivated to go the extra mile to conduct independent investigations to unearth hidden facts. The bench has rightly emphasised the need to make legal aid “a substantive and meaningful exercise that ensures effective assistance of counsel”.