Editorial: The protests bite back

Under the glare of media cameras, the Delhi Police appears to be showing some “restraint” in detaining the protestors led by left-wing All India Students’ Association and its charismatic and courageous leader Neha Bora and a host of other assorted civil society activists. The brutal and indiscriminate lathi charge, especially the use of pellet guns, against all and sundry during the previous protest had put the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tight spot and under intense political scrutiny.

The violence unleashed by police, which directly reports to the second most powerful leader after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made him a sitting duck and left him defenceless in the wake of sustained attacks by the Opposition, resulting in the washout of the monsoon session. According to political observers, it could have robbed the most-feared BJP strongman of his power to frighten others.The GenZ-supported Cockroach Janata Party appears to have politically come of age as it shifted the protest to Mumbai, and it did not seem to now need the crutch of a senior activist like Sonam Wangchuk who could bring instant credibility and political heft to the then nascent movement.