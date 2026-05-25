Editorial: The Pakora sector illusion

At about the time this exodus began, the National Statistical Office released the findings of its Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for 2025. The report gives us a snapshot of the condition of small and unincorporated businesses in the non-agricultural sector. The survey covered 6.7 lakh such establishments across the country between January 2025 and December 2025.

As we have come to expect of this government, the official communique on the ASUSE survey spins the findings to paint a picture of burgeoning growth of employment in the unorganised sector, which has come to be called the pakora sector in sardonic deference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As of the latest reckoning, there are a total of 7.34 crore non-agricultural business establishments in the country, a 7.97% increase since the previous survey. More than 58 lakh such micro-enterprises have come into being in just one year.