Editorial: The need to revisit VB-G RAM-G

According to IMD, rainfall in July is likely to be less than 94% of the long period average (LPA). Private weather agency Skymet too has forecast 95% of LPA for the month. Both forecasts agree that north, west and central India will likely bear the brunt of the deficit. Beyond July, the prospects are equally worrisome. The IMD is indicating that the drying effect of the El Niño phenomenon over the Pacific Ocean is likely to strengthen further in the later months of the monsoon, threatening drought-like conditions towards the close of this year and into the next.



The July forecasts follow a seriously bad June. The first month of the monsoon turned out to be the driest June in more than a decade, and the fifth driest since record-keeping began in 1901. Rainfall received was 39.8% below LPA, and that after a two-week delay in the arrival of the monsoon. This has impaired the replenishment of water sources across the country and slowed the planting of crops for the kharif harvest.