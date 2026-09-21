Editorial: The move out of Fort St George

While discounting criticism from political opponents, some of whom toyed with similar projects when they were in power, other concerns, chiefly the loss of livelihood caused to displaced fishermen in 10 hamlets, deserve serious consideration by the three committees working on the project.

This is not the first time that the party ruling from Fort St. George has felt discomfited by space constraints within the complex. Additions and refurbishments took place throughout the two and a half centuries of British rule and then again since Independence, right down to the most recent modernisation 12 years ago. With the number of departments and staff growing over the last 40 years, conditions for employees and visiting citizens have grown cramped. But expansion is constrained by the need to accommodate the Defence Ministry structures within the complex and abide by the heritage priorities set by the Archaeological Survey of India.