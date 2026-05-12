Editorial: The juggernaut’s bitter win

The BJP’s election juggernaut continues to roll, crushing political rivals under its well-oiled wheels and with unfair push it receives from the Election Commission, the investigative agencies and the central forces it commands. The party’s electoral victory is marred by acts of commission and omission, of abnegation of duties and responsibilities by constitutional bodies. The party may claim otherwise and challenge its critics to prove it in courts, but any discerning observer can see the coincidences, the predictable patterns and the glorification of its tactics by the party’s rank and file. There is indeed some merit in the opposition's claim that it is becoming more difficult to defeat the party when the dice are loaded against them even before the game begins.

The ruling party has to be given the credit for metamorphosing into an efficient and ruthless election campaign machine that keeps plodding relentlessly for years together, and the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are forever in election mode. So much so, the single-minded focus is more on winning elections than on governance after coming to power.