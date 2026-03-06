Editorial: The hard work of heritage recovery

The 16th century bronze idol of Thirumankai Alvar, the last of the 12 Alvar saints, was stolen from the Soundararaja Perumal temple in Thadikombu in 1967. It made its way into a private collection and thence to the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum by way of a Sotheby’s auction. After it was bought “in good faith” by the museum, independent researchers red-flagged it, and the Idol Wing (IW) of the Tamil Nadu police worked on the laborious procedure of claiming it and proving its provenance.

The restitution of the Thirumankai Alvar bronze is the first ever by the Ashmolean, a 343-year-old museum that claims to have, outside of the British Museum in London, the most comprehensive collection of artefacts and antiquities from the Indian subcontinent. A significant number of these are from South India, including several high-quality bronzes from the Chola period.

Quite a number of these objects are from a trove shipped to England from the Madras Museum in the 19th century. Trafficking of Indian artefacts to colonial Britain, of course, dates back much further, to the initial days of the East India Company, in fact. Since Independence, the loot has continued. Audits done by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department have shown that over 1,200 ancient idols were stolen from the state between 1992 and 2017 alone. Data prior to 1983, the year Tamil Nadu set up the IW, is sketchy. The UN estimated that just between 1969 and 1973, 240 idols were stolen from Tamil Nadu.