Editorial: The grey area of custodial deaths

As a case of custodial death, this has run a fairly familiar trajectory. The police version of it does not clarify why the truck driver was detained at the police station for two days if he was not a suspect, or why the detention was not recorded if he was. It does not also explain why a man would kill himself if he had not been tortured or threatened but only treated with lawful process. The inspector of the police station and two constables have been suspended while the state’s Criminal Investigation Department investigates the case. If indeed this turns out to be yet another case of investigative overreach, then it would underscore the fact that police practice in India continues to be outdated despite the modernisation of laws and investigative technologies.

Custodial deaths in India have shown no downward trend. Deaths in police custody have fluctuated between 140 and 176 annually in the last five years. Adding deaths in judicial custody (in prisons) to that number, 1,700-2,300 custodial deaths take place in India every year, according to the National Human Rights Commission.