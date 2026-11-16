Editorial: The grey area of custodial deaths

Yet again, a custodial death has rocked Tamil Nadu. On November 14, a container truck driver allegedly hanged himself in a toilet at the Chekkanoorani police station in Madurai district while in informal custody. Ten days earlier, the man had himself reported to the police that the truck he was driving had caught fire, destroying its valuable cargo of 60 bags of cardamom. Investigating the case, police subjected him to two days of interrogation, at the end of which he allegedly took his own life. The truck driver’s family are disputing the police claim of death by suicide, pointing out the improbability of a man of 5.5 feet hanging himself in a 6-foot-high bathroom.
As a case of custodial death, this has run a fairly familiar trajectory. The police version of it does not clarify why the truck driver was detained at the police station for two days if he was not a suspect, or why the detention was not recorded if he was. It does not also explain why a man would kill himself if he had not been tortured or threatened but only treated with lawful process. The inspector of the police station and two constables have been suspended while the state’s Criminal Investigation Department investigates the case. If indeed this turns out to be yet another case of investigative overreach, then it would underscore the fact that police practice in India continues to be outdated despite the modernisation of laws and investigative technologies.
Custodial deaths in India have shown no downward trend. Deaths in police custody have fluctuated between 140 and 176 annually in the last five years. Adding deaths in judicial custody (in prisons) to that number, 1,700-2,300 custodial deaths take place in India every year, according to the National Human Rights Commission.
As illustrated by the truck driver’s death in Chekkanoorani, National Crime Records Bureau data show that roughly 60% of deaths in police custody involve persons not in remand, meaning that a majority of suspects die during informal questioning or before being produced before a magistrate. Furthermore, a majority of victims belong to poor, marginalised, Dalit, Adivasi, and minority communities who lack immediate legal representation. The latter is a historic skew: In the medieval age, kotwals treated suspects according to their social status.
Two interventions, both at the police station stage of investigation, are necessary to curb custodial deaths. One is to ensure that suspects and detainees get legal counsel throughout the entire pre-trial process, including at first interaction with police, at arrest or detention and throughout interrogation. In fact, no interaction must take place without legal assistance being readily available to the suspect. Further, no interrogation must proceed until the suspect has been informed of all his rights.
The second is to enforce a ban on informal detention or interrogation. In Tamil Nadu, police are prohibited from detaining individuals overnight for inquiry without a formal arrest entry in the general diary. Unfortunately, police in most states prefer to detain suspects and subject them to questioning without recording the detention because it allows them to go around the law, giving arrested persons the right of access to a lawyer. Mandating legal counsel from the very first moment a person is summoned for questioning, regardless of whether an arrest is recorded, would eliminate a grey area within which custodial torture and coercion can take place.