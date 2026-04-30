Editorial: The great return debate

The founder and former head honcho of Zoho Corporation has all the credentials to make the appeal, as he is not merely preaching but leading by example. His open letter on social media platform ‘X’ went viral and was also widely reported in the media.

Not surprisingly, Vembu, who is perceived to be close to the BJP and is celebrated by the right-wing ecosystem, pitched the idea by appealing to the patriotic instincts and fervour of Indians living abroad, who also tend to be the biggest supporters of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wants them to deploy the technology leadership they have gained over the years in the US to guide the country and its youth towards prosperity. He implored them to “do it with a missionary zeal”.