Editorial: The gaps that a haircut exposed

The specialised tribunal that adjudicates insolvency cases found itself in the eye of a major legal storm with its controversial ruling ordering an unprecedented 99.97% haircut for the lenders in the personal insolvency case of Essel or Zee group’s Subhash Chandra. The ruling sent shockwaves across the legal and financial system, and triggered a major public and social media backlash. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) went on a damage control mode and constituted a five-member bench, which stayed the operation of the earlier verdict and decided to conduct hearings all over again. It also restrained the promoter from alienating assets.

The controversial ruling, which eventually could not be finalised due to differences of opinion among members of the bench, had proposed the repayment of a paltry Rs 6.25 crore against admitted claims exceeding Rs 22,000 crore. It threatened to rock the foundation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, and revealed the alarming gaps and loopholes in the IBC framework and its adjudication process.