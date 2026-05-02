Editorial: The fuel price subterfuge

For perspective, one needs to recall the BJP’s shrill campaign in the run-up to the 2014 general elections, when Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UPA government on fuel prices (which were considerably lower than present levels) and promised to bring them down. It was an intrinsic part of the “achhe din” narrative, along with strengthening the rupee. On both counts, the party could not keep its promise and went on a propaganda blitzkrieg through its IT Cell and pro-government mainstream media, which made people acquiesce to it so much so that it ensured the party’s victory in the two subsequent general elections.

Beyond political rhetoric or duplicity, there is an economic and national interest rationale for the management of fuel prices. The high tax component can be justified on the grounds of funding national development, and frequent price rises can be attributed to global volatility, citing fiscal responsibility and even climate change considerations as reasons for not subsidising it.

It is true that state-owned fuel retailers were incurring losses running into hundreds of crores in recent times due to a surge in global oil prices. But, as opposition parties have often pointed out, whenever global fuel prices fell significantly, the government chose not to pass on the benefit to consumers. Instead, by increasing taxes, it pocketed the gains. The government will be let off the hook if people do not hold it accountable.