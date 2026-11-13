Editorial: The encounter justice fallacy

This was the fourth extra-judicial killing of crime suspects in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May this year. Right after taking office, the government of Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that the police would be given a ‘free hand’ to crack down on crime.

‘Free hand’ is code for a bypass of judicial process, and the police took him up on it when they drove a rape-and-murder suspect to the crime scene, at the witching hour of 3 am, to ‘reconstruct’ the incident at Baruipur and shot him dead. A pro forma account of the incident was supplied to the press: The man tried to snatch a gun from a police officer and was shot dead in self-defence.

As if to confirm that extra-judicial killings are policy in West Bengal now, two such ‘encounters’ were enacted at two different places on October 27, one to put down a rape suspect, and another to kill a man suspected of assassinating a local BJP leader. Chief Minister Adhikari has publicly defended all four incidents, arguing that the police are entitled to retaliate when attacked.