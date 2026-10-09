Editorial: The drought is a gathering storm

Concerns for the months ahead are greatest for the South and the Northeast. They have to reckon with deficits of 24.3% and 25.6% respectively. The other regions emerged with relatively minor shortfalls.

This uneven distribution is giving us a very skewed picture of the kharif (rainy) season, which contributes the bulk of India’s agricultural production. Nationally, the overall area sown is down just 1.2% from last year's record high. However, rice acreage has fallen by 3.7% and oilseeds by about 2.5%. Indications are that farmers are switching to pulses to mitigate moisture stress.

Even if acreage is stable, production is very likely to be hit nevertheless. Agriculture experts are projecting a 5-6% drop in kharif output alone. Forecasts for the coming rabi (winter) crop, which is entirely dependent on irrigation, are worse given that most reservoirs across the country have not been well replenished by the monsoon. The Ministry of Agriculture has revised its foodgrain target for 2026-27 down to 373.93 million tonnes. Rice production is projected to fall 6.5% from last year’s level.