Editorial: The desperation to flee Trump's war

The ship is currently active in the Arabian Sea enforcing America’s naval blockade of Iran.

Having had no port call for nearly nine months, sailors on board are enduring shortages of fresh food and basic supplies like toiletries, broken-down sanitation facilities, and myriad other maintenance issues.

While media in the US is debating this as a mental health problem, Pentagon officials stonewalled queries about morale on board and put it down to the Lincoln’s extended length of stay at sea.

A relief carrier, the USS George Washington, is being sent to take up blockade duties so that the beleaguered ship can go back to its base, San Diego.

There is compelling irony in this abject retreat: Here’s the much-vaunted carrier of a superpower a floating airbase with 75 fighter jets carrying advanced missiles steered by sophisticated guidance systems retreating for want of fighting spirit, and deodorant, from an adversary that has no air force or navy. The irony is starker when you consider Trump’s boast this week that he plans to capture islands in the Gulf and make the Strait of Hormuz a US territory.