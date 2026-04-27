Editorial: The burden on our buses

The strike in Telangana paralysed bus services for three days before a team of several ministers persuaded the employees to resume duties. They signalled conditional acceptance of most of the 32 demands, which would require an additional annual expenditure of Rs 34,000 crore. It is not clear how a government that is deep in debt itself will absorb such a shock. One of the demands is to accept the 38,000 employees of the corporation into government service. Another is to reimburse the corporation for the massive revenue it has lost so far on account of free travel for women. Some of the other demands, such as a stop to the induction of 2,000 electric buses under the PM e-Drive scheme, would limit the transport utility’s options on fuel cost savings.

TGRTC’s travails are part of the national crisis in the public transport sector. India’s 58 SRTUs are making losses amounting to Rs 35,000 crore annually, as per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways figures. The Delhi Transport Corporation has accumulated losses totalling Rs 97,000 crore, which is just short of the overall budget of the Union Territory. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) posted a loss of Rs 591 crore in 2025-26 due to spiralling wage (45%), fuel (25%) and maintenance costs. Karnataka’s RTC posted losses of Rs 1,200 crore after it implemented the Shakti Yojane for women in 2024.