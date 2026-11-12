Editorial: Terminal trouble at Maximum City

To begin with, MIAL had a strong and valid case for redeveloping the terminal, as audits by independent consultants flagged serious structural and safety concerns. The crux of the issue is its latest proposal to ask 12 foreign airlines operating flights to 14 international destinations to move to Navi Mumbai International Airport. The revised proposal is a huge improvement over an earlier complicated and operationally unwieldy plan of shifting over 250 international departure slots of 40 international airlines. By flexing its muscle and adopting a tough-guy persona, the Adani Group, which enjoys proximity with the establishment, appears to have needlessly further complicated an already complex problem. The affected airlines have rightly pushed back. With the support of international aviation organisations, they have now formally asked the Union Civil Aviation Ministry whether it has given clearance to this relocation plan.

There are serious concerns relating to the Navi Mumbai airport, which is being offered as a temporary alternative. This airport has commenced domestic operations only in December 2025, and therefore a question mark would hang over the readiness of its international terminals and last-mile transport connectivity. The Gulf carriers, in particular, rely heavily on domestic passengers connecting onward to the Middle East, Europe or North America, and therefore forcing travellers to undertake an arduous 50-kilometre commute between airports will be a logistical nightmare. Moreover, the airlines will have to do a lot of paperwork relating to air service agreements, regulatory clearances, and establishing new ground handling, catering, cargo and maintenance ecosystems. Another legitimate concern of foreign airlines relates to their historic rights to the exact same take-off and landing time slots at a congested airport, rights that cannot be stripped away in an arbitrary manner even if the airport operator promises restoration later.