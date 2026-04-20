Editorial: Telangana's hidden caste truths

Decades of affirmative action, social welfare schemes and poverty alleviation programmes have had an impact, and the caste survey offers insights into the differences between Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in their access to such measures. Ideally, the more vulnerable groups should be prioritised in welfare measures in proportion to their population. Otherwise, the relatively better-off sections among these groups will corner the lion’s share, and the weakest will continue to be marginalised. Merely launching a welfare scheme does not ensure access, as, besides caste-based prejudices and discrimination, digital technologies, including Aadhaar and Direct Benefit Transfers, have in recent times emerged as major hindrances. Moreover, implementing agencies have been lackadaisical when it comes to empowering potential beneficiaries through information and awareness.

Caste continues to be a dominant factor in other spheres too. While educated sections of society may be in denial about caste and caste inequalities in urban areas, studies have disproved such beliefs. Likewise, several studies have shown the extent of under-representation of marginalised communities in elite educational institutions, commercial establishments, and in the judiciary, police, bureaucracy and other power centres. Caste refuses to go away, and this is evident in the low percentage of inter-caste marriages.