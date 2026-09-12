Editorial: Taming India's e-marketplaces

The hidden, black-box nature of algorithms, complex automated pricing systems, and data practices place these platforms beyond the pale of standard regulatory oversight.Market dynamics and the winner-takes-most model force platforms to resort to aggressive marketing and even unfair practices. Eventually, there will be space for only two or three players, making it a bitter struggle for survival.

Consequently, platforms spend huge sums of money on customer acquisition through deep discounts, promotional offers, and subsidised delivery costs. Only those with deep pockets can survive the initial cash burn. Once they reach the top by capturing a massive market share, they are in a position to dictate terms, recovering past expenditure while making huge profits for years to come. Thus, the possibility of self-regulation and a voluntary transition to a transparent, accountable, and consumer-centric e-commerce ecosystem remains far-fetched.