As regards India, it is apparent that the threat of higher tariffs is being used as leverage to force New Delhi to agree to a bilateral trade deal on American terms. As a carrot to go with that stick, Trump is offering to cap India’s tariffs at 17%. However, talks on the trade deal are deadlocked over very important issues, including opening up the Indian market to US agricultural products. That is a politically sensitive matter in India and very unwise to concede. Further, the 17% sweetener is not going to make Indian goods much more competitive than they are. Some of India’s competitors have been offered similar concessions: Vietnam has been offered 20% and Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia 18%. The 17% offered to India will be to a very thin advantage.