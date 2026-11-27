The Trump administration in the US is once again brandishing the threat of additional tariffs on Indian goods. An investigation by the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said India is among 14 economies whose industrial policies and subsidies contribute to excess global manufacturing capacity, due to which American producers are at a disadvantage. USTR has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on these 14 countries, which, apart from India, include China, Vietnam, Japan and the European Union.
As regards India, it is apparent that the threat of higher tariffs is being used as leverage to force New Delhi to agree to a bilateral trade deal on American terms. As a carrot to go with that stick, Trump is offering to cap India’s tariffs at 17%. However, talks on the trade deal are deadlocked over very important issues, including opening up the Indian market to US agricultural products. That is a politically sensitive matter in India and very unwise to concede. Further, the 17% sweetener is not going to make Indian goods much more competitive than they are. Some of India’s competitors have been offered similar concessions: Vietnam has been offered 20% and Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia 18%. The 17% offered to India will be to a very thin advantage.
New Delhi is not likely to be rattled by the latest tariff threat nor charmed by the concession offered. It has already rejected the USTR finding that India has structural excess capacity in any sector and stuck to its position that all trade-related concerns must be addressed through bilateral negotiations rather than threats. India is familiar with Trump’s tariff playbook, having faced the brunt of his shotgun imposts. Commodities like steel, aluminium, copper, and auto parts already attract 25–50% duties. Since July 2026, Indian exports are subject to a 10% additional duty for allegedly using forced labour. This 10% rate replaced a global surcharge that had been brought in to bypass a US Supreme Court ruling invalidating Trump’s power to impose emergency tariffs. In addition, a punitive 25% charge for buying Russian oil is presently being held in abeyance due to Washington’s war compulsions.
In crafting its response to the latest tariff threat, New Delhi needs to carefully weigh the current political context in the US. There is no basis to believe that Trump, despite his humbling in the recent mid-term elections, will resist his well-known predilection for summary actions. By the time these tariffs can take effect by presidential order in January 2027, the US Congress would have passed to the control of Democrats. But the President will continue to have executive authority over tariffs, with Congress only able to exercise oversight through public hearings. New Delhi cannot therefore bank on the supposition that a lame-duck President will go limp on tariffs — which, we know, are his favourite policy.
India’s best course therefore may be to stall rather than rush into any response at this juncture, particularly on the trade deal. The 17% concession offered on tariffs is ridiculously disproportionate to the market access the US is seeking by way of the trade deal and must therefore be decisively rejected. Given that the proposed tariffs are not expected to take effect until after the USTR completes its hearings process in January, India has time to negotiate without capitulating to Washington’s deadline.