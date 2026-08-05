Editorial: Tackling the junk food monster

This is not the first time that food authorities have tried to restrict schoolchildren’s access to unhealthy foods. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has standing regulations that bar the sale of HFSS foods in school canteens and hostel kitchens and within a 50 m radius around a school. There are also restrictions on advertising such foods.

Although it is binding upon schools to ensure that canteen contractors abide by these restrictions, most managements look the other way when sugary beverages and foods rich in processed carbs or fried in reheated oil are served to children. Even if they are compliant enough within campus, they fail to raise a red flag when vends offering branded and unbranded foods spring up around the school. Thus, it defeats the purpose if schools are scrubbed clean of junk food but the hinterland around them becomes a veritable HFSS ecosystem.