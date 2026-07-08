Editorial: Sycofantino and the Hand of Don

After Balogun’s red card last Thursday, Trump personally telephoned Infantino and ‘suggested’ a review of the ban. A whole battery of his aides including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick followed up with threats of litigation and other dark arts.

Overriding all rules of competition, Infantino prevailed upon FIFA’s disciplinary committee to ‘suspend’ Balogun's ban for one year, clearing the way for him to play in the decisive match against Belgium. Not only was this none of Infantino’s business, World Cup rules have no provision for suspension of a red-card ban while the tournament is still going on. A review could duly be held, and the ban revoked, but only at the committee’s discretion and certainly not during the competition.

Throughout the nearly hundred years of World Cup history, a total of 189 red cards have been handed out, and Balogun’s only the second player not to have served out his ban. The first was Brazilian player Garrincha who was allowed to play in the final of the 1982 competition after seeing red in the semis. But then, there was no automatic ban in the rules then.