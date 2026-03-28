Editorial: Subsidy keeps UDAN aloft

It is painfully obvious that the scheme was not well thought through and not backed by reliable studies relating to demand from the catchment area. Critics of the scheme argue that this could happen only when narrow political interests overshadow commercial rationale. For instance, over a dozen unutilised or underutilised airports were concentrated in Gujarat and Punjab, where people would not hop on to an aeroplane to go to places that could be reached in the same or lesser time by road.

A more serious issue, and a flaw in reasoning, was that the UDAN airports were originally intended to serve backward areas, but the people living in these regions were themselves economically constrained and could not afford air tickets. Secondly, by the government’s own admission, there were issues relating to visibility because these bare-bones, minimalist airports lacked night navigation systems.