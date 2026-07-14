Editorial: Student visas Down Under

Thousands of Indian students have thronged Australian educational institutions, quickly becoming a large, visible group among immigrants. Some Indian students brought a bad name to the community by indulging in visa fraud and other unethical or illegal practices. The authorities began to flag integrity concerns, rejecting visa applications indiscriminately and sometimes even arbitrarily. What started as a fragmented, short-term measure soon became a discernible, widespread trend of blacklisting certain types of "non-genuine" Indian applicants, many of whom hailed from states like Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The ulterior motive of these non-genuine students was not to pursue higher education but to use it as a ruse to gain work visas. Thus, many would game the system by dropping out midway or shifting from expensive academic courses to cheaper alternatives provided by vocational institutions.



To counter this, Australia brought in the Genuine Student (GS) requirement, a new system replacing the earlier Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) framework. Applicants must now demonstrate and convince authorities that their primary reason for applying for a student visa is to study in Australia. For now, it is nothing more. However, if they acquire skills that the country needs, then, and only then, will they be considered for permanent residency. An Australian degree, therefore, will no longer automatically pave the path to a work visa.