Editorial: Strategic leap for ISRO

This defining moment, however, comes at a crucial juncture as it paves the way for the private sector to play a larger role in the lucrative yet strategic space domain.

The 2,367-kilogram Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-05, is said to be the heaviest single satellite launched by its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). Perched in the geosynchronous orbit at an altitude of about 36,000 km, acting as a veritable “eye in the sky”, it will monitor the Indian subcontinent, including its strategic assets, remote border regions, and severe weather events.

EOS-05 will be a game-changer as it gives India technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy by reducing reliance on foreign information and intelligence feeds. The real significance of deploying EOS-05 lies in the critical gaps it fills both in weather monitoring, especially extreme weather events, and defence-related tracking and surveillance of remote border areas, maritime activity, and strategic assets. Firstly, EOS-05 provides continuous, near real-time, high-quality visual coverage that will prove invaluable in proactive disaster management planning during sudden cloudbursts, severe cyclones, forest fires, and flooding, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change. Moreover, it can also be used for development-related applications such as natural resource mapping, precision agricultural planning, land usage monitoring, and ongoing environmental tracking across the entire country.