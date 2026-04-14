Editorial: Strangling free speech one post at a time

The government, on the other hand, is claiming that it is to curb fake news, hate speech, and deep fakes.

The BJP-led NDA government has the tendency of giving a positive spin to its actions that restrict fundamental rights. However, the stakeholders are increasingly seeing through the government’s motives and are therefore not buying the justification.

It is the support base of the ruling party that is widely perceived to be indulging in such acts with impunity. Naturally, the inference is that the government wants to weaponise the rules against dissenting voices.

Already there is a framework for regulation and experts fear that if the proposed changes come into force, there is a grave danger of mass censorship. It is becoming increasingly clear that it is a road to hell, and this one is definitely not paved with good intentions.

The proposed rules enable arbitrary takedowns and shutdowns, and consequently result in stifling dissent, criticism, or simply disagreeing with the government.