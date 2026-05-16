Editorial: Storms expose governance gaps

In natural disasters, especially in the predictably recurring ones, there is a possibility of casualties and loss of life, but it is unforgivable if there are preventable deaths. Early warning systems (EWS), proactive mitigation efforts and effective response strategies can avert or at least minimise preventable deaths. The Uttar Pradesh government appears to have been caught unawares.

The state reports the highest casualties due to lightning in the country. In July 2024, 84 people died in a month, of whom 43 died in a day. In the present instance, the deaths of at least 25 people are attributed to lightning. The state government has been talking about setting up a Rs 300-crore early lightning detection and warning system. In the media reports relating to the ongoing disaster, there is no mention of the EWS.