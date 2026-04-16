Editorial: Stop demonising legitimate demands

For reasons best known to the government, the UP administration swung into action and announced an increase of up to Rs 3,000 in wages depending on their skill levels. But in the same breath, it cast aspersions on the protestors and threatened stringent repressive action. As is its wont, the government initiated investigations into the so-called digital conspiracy to incite workers to defame the protest.

As it had done in the past, it raked up the charge of “toolkits” and the government is now attempting to criminalise legitimate methods of organising protests by using WhatsApp groups and social media channels. The Noida administration said that it would take firm action against outsourcing agencies and contractors, including blacklisting and cancellation of their licences, if workers engage in violence or disruptive conduct.

The government should adhere to the country’s democratic traditions by refraining from adopting adversarial postures against its citizens and instead engage with the protestors to find solutions to their genuine and just demands. Moreover, it should recalibrate its policy so that the rights and welfare of workers is not sacrificed at the altar of ‘ease of doing business’.