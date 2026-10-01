Editorial: Stock gloom signals trouble

The sustained rise in global oil prices will have an adverse impact on the country, which is one of the largest importers of crude. High oil prices are bad news because they will impact the import bill, trigger inflationary trends, and hit corporate profit margins.

It will also complicate the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to rein in inflation. The central bank is already grappling with issues relating to the continued drop in the rupee’s value against the US dollar, which is heading towards historic lows.

The other reason being cited is the flight of foreign portfolio investors moving funds from India to relatively safer options like global bond markets. The volume of reallocation was so high it could not be offset by extra support from domestic institutional investors.

The increase in market valuations and consequent market surges or rallies of the past have proved a mixed blessing in present circumstances, as cautious investors rush to book profits. Unlike in the past, retail investors are now cautious and sceptical, thereby resisting the temptation of bargain hunting.