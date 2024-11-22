Editorial: Starry-eyed in cyberspace

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently said that Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get a licence to launch satellite broadband services in India. The Minister was especially cognisant about the 'security perspective' entailing the commencement of internet services provided by a global technology behemoth, headquartered in the US. This is a major area of concern as the Indian government has currently issued such a licence only to two operators — the Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.

Interestingly, this week the internet was abuzz with reports the government could possibly ease some conditions owing to Starlink requesting exemptions from certain provisions, citing technical limitations to operate in the country. Starlink had applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in October 2022. The government issues this licence for 20 years, allowing enterprises to provide satellite communication services with licensed service regions. Along with Starlink, Amazon's Project Kuiper has also applied for such a licence, but it hasn't been cleared by the government as yet.

It might be recalled that last month, the government had said that spectrum for satellite broadband will not be auctioned, but allocated administratively in line with global standards, after the SpaceX CEO termed the auction route being sought in the country by top industrialists as unprecedented. Scindia had then remarked that spectrum for satcom is shared spectrum, and cannot be auctioned. The administrative allocation of satellite spectrum is practised worldwide.

The fine print to get such a business rolling is humongous to say the least. Licence requirements for GMPCS service mandate that the licensee must use satellites exclusively for authorised services over Indian territories, excluding activities that could compromise national security, such as electronic warfare or surveillance. The licence holder will also need to create a buffer zone along international borders where services are prohibited, as per government norms. The licensee is also mandated to provide call data records to security agencies when requested, and is prohibited from using bulk encryption equipment without prior approval from the government. Even calls originating or terminating in the nation need to pass through the GMPCS Gateway located in India.

No sooner had Musk set his sights on internet services in India, doubts were raised on the ‘ulterior’ motives of the billionaire, who is said to be instrumental in turning the tide of the US election in Donald Trump’s favour. A recent report by the think tank Kutniti Foundation has raised concerns about the potential security implications. One of them is regarding Starlink's close ties to the US intelligence and military apparatus, which has inspired questions about the possibility for surveillance, data interception, and disruption of critical infrastructure. The report points out that the technology's dual-use nature, capable of both civilian and military applications, poses a significant risk to the country’s national security. The think tank has also highlighted the company’s global reach and its potential to influence geopolitical dynamics which could pose significant risks to India's strategic interests.

Having said that, India cannot ignore the benefits of satellite internet connectivity, especially in remote, underserved areas. The potential entry of an international player such as Starlink will imply a paradigm shift in services, both for end users and the industry as a whole. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be an overkill to err on the side of caution, and ensure due diligence on all fronts before rolling out such services.