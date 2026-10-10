Editorial: Softening the GST grip

Be that as it may, the government for eight long years refused to heed vociferous demands by opposition parties and measured pleas by big business for rate rationalisation and reduction. But last year, it initiated “next generation” reforms including rate cuts and rationalisation. Speculation was that this move was prompted by political and geopolitical developments, such as electoral considerations and the unleashing of punitive tariffs by the US.

As the government has of late been reeling under intense youth protests, it is worth recalling how it gave the 2025 next-generation GST reforms a youth empowerment spin. The government had claimed that by addressing long-standing anomalies, these reforms would create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, job creation, and affordable living, thereby empowering the next generation. It is now becoming evident that this did not yield the desired results, as youth unemployment and high inflation persist.