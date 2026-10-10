Editorial: Softening the GST grip

After last year’s extensive rate rationalisation and reduction decisions, the 57th meeting of the GST Council has announced a slew of further reforms, including scrapping tax officials' power of arrest and raising the prosecution threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. Other reforms include easing registrations, refunds, compliance, and service exports. For a long time, the GST regime relied on coercive enforcement, as the business community was viewed as more prone to evasion than compliance. The system is finally taking baby steps towards a less coercive approach, which will be welcomed by businesses.
Typically, modern economies lean towards voluntary compliance, powered by a quick, effective, and stringent legal framework that instils deterrence. The coercive GST system gave tax officials nearly unfettered powers, which were often abused and became a source of corruption. There have been persistent complaints of abuse, selectively targeted at small traders and MSME entities. So much so, many agreed with the opposition parties’ description of GST as “tax terrorism” and a tool to loot citizens. Ironically, in 2016, the BJP described the rollout of GST as an effort to end tax terrorism and reduce corruption and black money. Furthermore, GST was originally mooted by the UPA government, while the BJP opposed it tooth and nail on grounds including the undermining of fiscal federalism.
Be that as it may, the government for eight long years refused to heed vociferous demands by opposition parties and measured pleas by big business for rate rationalisation and reduction. But last year, it initiated “next generation” reforms including rate cuts and rationalisation. Speculation was that this move was prompted by political and geopolitical developments, such as electoral considerations and the unleashing of punitive tariffs by the US.
As the government has of late been reeling under intense youth protests, it is worth recalling how it gave the 2025 next-generation GST reforms a youth empowerment spin. The government had claimed that by addressing long-standing anomalies, these reforms would create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, job creation, and affordable living, thereby empowering the next generation. It is now becoming evident that this did not yield the desired results, as youth unemployment and high inflation persist.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed confidence that the present round of GST reforms, focused on process improvement, will enhance the ease of doing business while ensuring stable revenue for the Centre and the States. The government’s confidence stems from past experiences, where rate rationalisation did not adversely impact tax collections. The outcome will be known only in 2028, as the process reforms are scheduled to be implemented from April 1, 2027, and will take at least a year to stabilise.
Many sceptics disagree with the government’s claim that there are few outstanding issues directly affecting the ease of doing business. The government’s over-the-top claims have often diverged from ground realities. Even after substantial reforms, GST continues to be plagued by systemic issues that are not easy to fix, even if the goal is to appease disgruntled traditional voters in the trade and MSME sector.