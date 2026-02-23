Editorial: Slow down on trade talks

The US Supreme Court last Friday (Feb. 20) struck down, by a 6-3 verdict, a major part of Donald Trump’s tariff regime on imports into the US, ruling that the power to impose such levies belongs to Congress, not the President.

That would make Trump’s imposts, at differential rates for different countries, at once infructuous. However, the President, not one to be curbed by the rule of law, signed a new order levying a uniform 10% tariff — which he then said he would raise to 15% — on all countries under an alternative law.

For India, this means that the 15% tariff will put it on par with all other countries, including those that are our competitors in textiles, jewellery and industrial goods. This may look like good news compared to the 18% slapped on India under the ‘framework’ (announced unilaterally by the White House) for an interim Indo-US free trade deal that is supposedly being negotiated.