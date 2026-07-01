Editorial: SIR: From disenfranchisemen to disempowerment

The latest absurdity to arise from SIR relates to the denial of passport renewal to the former editor of the Telegraph newspaper, R Rajagopal, a journalist of long standing and repute. In the SIR conducted ahead of the recent elections in West Bengal, his name was removed from the electoral rolls despite his long record of voting in past elections and 25 years of uninterrupted stay at his present Kolkata address.

He appealed the removal, furnishing relevant documents, including his passport, residence proof, matriculation certificate, etc., as well as particulars regarding his parents, both distinguished professors. While his case dragged on before the tribunal that is presently considering 60 lakh voter names placed ‘under adjudication’ in that state, he applied to renew his passport. He has been denied because his name does not figure in the voter list.