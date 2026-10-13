Editorial: Security stalls Starlink

Those were the heydays of India-US bonhomie, and the meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the US billionaire in Washington was billed as a victory for Narendra Modi’s techno-diplomacy. But then things changed rapidly. Elon Musk turned out to be as much a loose cannon as former US President Donald Trump, becoming a source of persistent worry and annoyance.

Recently, Elon Musk waded into the uncharted waters where business and politics intersect in India, especially at a juncture when contentious, fractious political discourse peppered with references to “crony capitalism” is finding resonance. He took a dig at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani by referring to him as “Prime Minister Ambani” on his platform X (formerly Twitter), insinuating that the businessman was the real boss pulling strings to block Starlink’s entry into India. A mischievous Rahul Gandhi, who has been a vociferous critic of Narendra Modi’s relationship with billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and the preferential treatment given to him, piped in, saying, “Wait till you discover the other guy.”