Editorial: Secrets that crumbling infrastructure reveal

Two developments that sparked the mass outrage were the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party that broke the 12-year-long spell of fear, and the thrusting of ethanol-blended fuel on unwilling people who are already unhappy with the extortionate toll charges. These triggered a wave of resentment against the minister. Once touted as an efficient minister with strong skills in project implementation and delivery credentials, Gadkari suddenly found himself becoming a butt of memes. The stark ground reality and the undeniable high-impact video evidence blew the propaganda and myth-making smithereens. The genie could not be put back in the bottle.

Secondly, the BJP ploy of using high-visibility transportation projects such as highways and fast trains worked for a long time. Used by millions of people, they played a role in indirectly validating government's claims of all-round governance and in reinforcing the core message of its multi-platform, high-voltage publicity about putting the country on the track of development and becoming a superpower. In the last couple of months, all the narrative control and image-building has come unstuck.