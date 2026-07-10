Editorial: School fees and phantom charges

Given that private schools are affiliated with different boards, fee disclosure is one of the issues that fall in a jurisdictional grey area. Multiple entities claim to have a say in the matter. While autonomy is welcome, the state does have a responsibility to protect the interests of the parents of schoolchildren. Every school operates within a community and therefore owes it to the community to disclose all the charges it levies on its pupils. Justice M Dhandapani’s judgement will be welcomed by parents because it enables them to keep a check on usurious practices by schools.

This is not the first time that a court has stepped in to make private schools fall in line. Litigation on school fees has a history of more than two decades. Courts have consistently intervened to rein in schools’ tendency to exercise their pricing power. The Supreme Court and some High Courts have ruled against profiteering by schools and directed states to set up fee regulatory structures and involve parents in administering charges. The rule of disclosing public fee particulars in their entirety to the public is one of the outcomes of a long journey toward transparency.