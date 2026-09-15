Editorial: School audits demand answers

The Cockroach Janata Party’s “school reform” campaign has not only exposed the dire conditions prevalent in the rural education system, but also demonstrated the potency of social audits as a tool to hold authorities accountable and usher in tangible change. With the CJP planning to expand the scope of its campaign beyond education, state governments and the pro-BJP right-wing ecosystem are bracing themselves to deal with this grassroots challenge. As is their wont, authorities and BJP supporters are attempting to intimidate CJP volunteers and leaders on the ground while defaming the campaign on social media through orchestrated trolling.This became evident when CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke recently visited a group of tribal villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. He met a hostile pack of “influencers” and residents allegedly pressed into service by the administration. The aggressive group vociferously accused Dipke of “doing politics over dead children”.