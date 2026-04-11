Editorial: Saving people from Illness-induced poverty

However, the mismatch between expenditure on critical illnesses and the cover that insurance offers began to hurt the family finances, and having been used to the private hospitals, the newly affluent families could not return to government hospitals, even though many of them had good doctors and facilities. The insurance provided by employers was under Rs 5 lakh, which is clearly inadequate. Even critical illness riders – that is, add-ons to cover serious illnesses – are often capped to under Rs 10 lakh. The report rightly recommends innovation and customisation to fulfill the need.

The larger issue however is the need to regulate the private healthcare system where maximisation of profit and shareholder value tends to compromise the health of the patient and their funds. Though there is a legal and regulatory framework, their effectiveness is under a cloud, given the allegations that range from exorbitant and non-transparent billing to thrusting unnecessary diagnostic tests, and expensive, branded medicine purchases, when equally good cost-effective alternatives were available. The private hospitals are in conflict with health insurance companies and there is trust deficit between these two key stakeholders. As a result, the patient is caught between the inflated bills of private hospitals and denial of claims by insurance companies.