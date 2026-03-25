Editorial: Sathankulam is a stray exception

The father-son duo was detained on June 19, 2020 for keeping their shop open for 15 minutes beyond the COVID-19 curfew time. In detention, they were subjected to inhuman torture. After realising that their injuries could be fatal, the police personnel furtively handed over the detainees to judicial custody. However, both succumbed to injuries in hospital.

In the face of public pressure, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court took cognisance of the case and subsequently it was handed over to the CBI. The investigation came up against non-cooperation and foot-dragging by the accused police officers. A judicial officer who visited the police station was intimidated and evidence was denied. The key breakthrough came from a woman head constable who courageously testified that the victims were indeed beaten throughout the night of detention.