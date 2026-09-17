Editorial: Safety beyond penal laws

The incident gained prominence after the young woman, who was riding a powerful, high-speed sports bike and wearing safety gear, uploaded a dramatic video clip taken from her bike camera. The Haryana Police sprang into action by registering a suo motu case and launching a manhunt until the suspects were caught in their dragnet. Thus, the video clip played a catalytic role; in its absence, the incident could have been dismissed as yet another routine road accident, particularly as three separate road accidents occurred around the same time, claiming two lives.

First, a gender dimension in this case cannot be missed. Available information regarding the man driving the sedan points to a regressive patriarchal mindset and smacks of toxic misogyny. This aspect has been widely discussed on social media, with a senior police officer who later entered politics attributing the accident to a bruised male ego and the primitive urge to assert male dominance. Research and anecdotal evidence indicate the widespread prevalence of such a mindset, especially among certain sections of society characterised by recently acquired wealth, a sense of impunity stemming from considerable political clout, and a general disdain for complying with rules and regulations.