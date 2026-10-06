Editorial: Safeguarding our intellectual legacy

The Central Vista Project, in a sense, was an embodiment of BJP’s ideological beliefs, cultural peeves, and election-oriented realpolitik – and also a certain disdain for history and intellect. The project had undertones of civilizational symbolism as against British Imperial architecture of Lutyens' Delhi. The diverse architectural heritage was replaced by its own distinct political aesthetic. It was also due to its penchant for monumentalism involving gigantic structures that could project its supreme political power.

Not only buildings of the British era, the Central Vista envisaged demolition and redevelopment of a cluster of Central Secretariat buildings of the Congress era. Among them is Shastri Bhavan, which houses the library in question. The issue of severe space crunch faced by CSL dates back to the UPA government itself, which dealt with it in an ad hoc manner and before it could come up with a holistic solution, it lost power at the Centre.

The justification proffered by the NDA government was the need for more office space to accommodate the expanding functions of various ministries. Indeed, there is some merit in its argument that an integrated complex that accommodates all the 51 ministries in 10 buildings will enable efficient and coordinated administration.