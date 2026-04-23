Editorial: Road safety still neglected

The court directed the district authorities to prepare standard operating procedures for coordinated patrol of the highways and ensure compliance within two months. It is going to be a formidable and challenging task, but when push comes to shove, there is a possibility of getting it started. While authorities tend to blame drivers for wrongly parking vehicles on highways, the question that needs to be asked is whether the required designated parking areas are available and whether information is provided to road users. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claims to have an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) in place.

A couple of years ago, it upgraded it by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology. The new-age system will have the capability to detect incidents or violations of safety rules. It would, in turn, alert route patrol vehicles in case of violations and ambulances in the unfortunate event of an accident. To be effective, these state-of-the-art cameras have to be installed every 10 km for saturated or comprehensive coverage. They will be complemented by the upgraded Traffic Monitoring Camera System (TMCS), which is capable of automated detection of accidents and stalled vehicles. The system meets national standards and requirements, but implementation leaves much to be desired.