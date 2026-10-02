Editorial: Rein in the insurance middlemen

Titled ‘Recalibrating the Economics of Insurance Distribution’, the paper lays bare the system of hefty commissions paid to intermediaries (agents and distributors), which has led to predatory mis-selling of policies to unsuspecting customers.

IRDAI is seeking to put an end to this predatory sales practice.

Few individual insurance buyers are aware of the huge middleman costs that inflate their premiums. These payouts frequently exceed 40% of the first-year premium for a life insurance policy, 30% for health cover, and 25% for third-party motor vehicle insurance.

The payouts scale down in subsequent years but remain a sizeable source of income for the distributor while being an irksome cost to the customer. IRDAI is now proposing to cap these commissions for individual policies at 25%, 20%, and 2.5% respectively. If the savings are passed on to buyers, this cutback should lead to significantly lower premiums.